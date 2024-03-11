News

Bronx households spend 62% of income on bills, more than 20% higher than national average: Report

A new report by doxo, a bill-paying services company, revealed that household expenses in the Bronx pay a monthly average of $2,587 for household bills, which is 21.7% higher than the nationwide monthly average at $2,126.

According to the report, $2,587 per month averages to a yearly expense of $31,044 and bills in the Bronx are higher than the national average by $5,532.

Though the Bronx’s household expenses are significantly higher than the U.S. average, the Bronx’s bills are 1.5% below the New York state average, which sits at $2,627. The Bronx is ranked as the 159th most expensive city in the state.

Bronxites may spend less per month on household bills, but it takes up a larger chunk of their income than other places in the state. The average New York state resident spends 35% of their annual income on household bills, while a Bronx resident spends an average of 62% of their income.

The $2,587 only includes the 10 most common household bills, according to doxo: mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and internet, mobile, alarms and security and life insurance.

According to doxo’s report, other boroughs like Manhattan can pay $1,513 more per month on household bills than the U.S. average, or $18,161 more per year.

To see the full report, visit doxo.com.

