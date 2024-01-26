Health

North Central Bronx hospital opens new employee wellness room

By Posted on
A group photo with staff members before the ribbon cutting.
Photo courtesy NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx

On Jan. 24, NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx celebrated its new employee wellness room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This employee wellness room is a space for staff members to relax and recharge.

A group photo inside the Employee Wellness Room with (l-r, front) Jeremy Segall, assistant vice president; Alisha Bronne; (back) Joanne Sampson, chief human resources officer; Julie Torres Moskovitz, architect; Katherine Hui, designer; Christopher Mastromano, chief executive officer and Alfredo Jones, deputy executive director.
A group photo inside the Employee Wellness Room with (l-r, front) Jeremy Segall, assistant vice president; Alisha Bronne; (l-r, back) Joanne Sampson, chief human resources officer; Julie Torres Moskovitz, architect; Katherine Hui, designer; Christopher Mastromano, chief executive officer and Alfredo Jones, deputy executive director. Photo Jewel Webber

Assistant Vice President Jeremy Segall reminded those present of the saying, “You can’t pour from an empty cup.” Hospital staff believe in the importance of having a safe space where employees can recharge and relax, especially while taking care of patients physically, emotionally and psychologically.

Hunts Point, The Largest Wholesale Produce Market in the U.S. with Phillip Grant

Schneps Connects

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC