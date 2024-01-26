North Central Bronx hospital opens new employee wellness room

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Jan. 24, NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx celebrated its new employee wellness room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This employee wellness room is a space for staff members to relax and recharge.

Assistant Vice President Jeremy Segall reminded those present of the saying, “You can’t pour from an empty cup.” Hospital staff believe in the importance of having a safe space where employees can recharge and relax, especially while taking care of patients physically, emotionally and psychologically.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes