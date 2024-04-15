Bronx high-speed collision yields two deaths

Two people are dead following a high-speed collision in the Bronx over the weekend that also left three people injured and a driver in custody for allegedly driving drunk.
Police say 23-year-old John Delorbe, of Mount Hope, was allegedly speeding in a BMW SUV with 21-year-old passenger Angel Tussan of Fordham Heights a little after 4 a.m. on April 13.
At the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Fordham Road, police say Delorbe sped northbound through a red light and smashed into a Nissan SUV driven by 36-year-old Jamie Winston of East Harlem, who was driving with two passengers.
After hitting the Nissan, Delorbe’s BMW ended up crashing into a pillar for the elevated 4 train.
Both Delorbe and Tussan were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Winston and her two passengers were also taken to St. Barnabas in stable condition; Winston was later arrested and charged with drunk driving.
The crash took place just a block away from a fatal 2021 hit-and-run at Fordham Road and Morris Avenue, which left 44-year-old Muriel Gousse deceased.
Traffic collisions had killed 62 New Yorkers in 2024 as of last week, according to NYPD data. That’s six more than had been seen at the same period last year.
For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes