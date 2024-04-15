Bronx high-speed collision yields two deaths

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two people are dead following a high-speed collision in the Bronx over the weekend that also left three people injured and a driver in custody for allegedly driving drunk.

Police say 23-year-old John Delorbe, of Mount Hope, was allegedly speeding in a BMW SUV with 21-year-old passenger Angel Tussan of Fordham Heights a little after 4 a.m. on April 13.

At the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Fordham Road, police say Delorbe sped northbound through a red light and smashed into a Nissan SUV driven by 36-year-old Jamie Winston of East Harlem, who was driving with two passengers.

After hitting the Nissan, Delorbe’s BMW ended up crashing into a pillar for the elevated 4 train.