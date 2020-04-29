Bronx high school recognized as one of the best in the country

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a recent report named a Bronx high school as one of the best in the nation.

International Leadership Charter High School at 3030 Riverdale Ave. in Kingsbridge, was a recipient of the 2020 Best of The Bronx Award in the Secondary Schools category by the Bronx Award Program.

The International Leadership Charter High School is a high performing college-preparatory high school dedicated to providing students from the Bronx with an exceptional high school education.

On April 21, U.S. News and World Report issued it national rankings on best high schools. The International Leadership Charter High School was in the top third of the 548 New York City high schools and in the top 2.5 percent of 17,792 schools on U.S. News’s national Math and Reading Performance ranking.

“As the first charter high school that was established in the Bronx on Sept. 11, 2006, we had a unique opportunity and an obligation to be intentional in the implementation of an academically rigorous college prep sequence to provide a superior high school education,” said Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez, CEO and founder.

The school’s performance in math and reading, shows it is one of the most effective schools in the country at preparing low-income students for end of grade state assessments. Additionally, International Leadership’s four year graduation rate of 95 percent from 2017 to 2018 ranked in the top 25 percent of public high schools in New York and it has a college admissions rate of 100 percent.

The charter high school has been consistently recognized by U.S. News and World Report: Best High Schools from 2013 through 2020 for its student achievement outcomes, graduation rates and performance on NYS Regents exams. Furthermore, International Leadership ranked among America’s Top High Schools in 2018: Beating the Odds for Low Income Students. In 2014, Newsweek ranked International Leadership as number 137 in the nation for Beating the Odds for Students Living in Poverty in its 2014 “Top High Schools” Special Edition.

“Our mission is to implement an academically rigorous curriculum to elevate students’ intellectual capacity and provide a superior college prep experience that prepares our scholars for four-year colleges and universities of their choice,” Ruiz Lopez said. “Our student performance outcomes have consistently exceeded city and statewide graduation rates, outperformed on the New York State Regents exams and focused on the development of leadership skills with a commitment to community service.”