Average rent prices across the Bronx have increased in 2025 compared to previous years: report

The average rental prices went up across the board in select Bronx neighborhoods year-over-year in September 2025.

The overall average rental price for apartments across the Bronx went up in September 2025, thanks in large part to big gains among one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

Across the Bronx neighborhoods of Mott Haven, Concourse/Highbridge, Morris Heights/University Heights and Riverdale, the overall average rent rose 2.98%, from $2,583 in September 2024 to $2,660 in September 2025. Studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units all trended up in average rent during this period of time.

Studios had a very modest climb in average rent across these Bronx neighborhoods, going up just 0.7%, from $2,310 in 2024 to $2,326 in 2025. Despite the minuscule gains, the average rent is the highest among Bronx studios for a single month over the last 13 months. Concourse/Highbridge had the biggest boost in studio rent over this period of time, from $2,109 last year to $2,280 this year.

One-bedroom units had a sharp increase in rental price, up 3.44%, from $2,437 in 2024 to $2,521 in 2025. This was also the highest rental price in this field over the last 13 months. Concourse/Highbridge also had the highest jump in this area, from $2,219 last year to $2,479 this year.

Two-bedroom units had the most significant growth in average rental price, having gone up 4.97%, from $3,001 in 2024 to $3,150 in 2025. The sharpest increase among these units also occurred in the Concourse/Highbridge neighborhood, with the average rent going up from $2,663 last year to $2,955 this year.

While Concourse/Highbridge monopolized the most year-over-year growth, Mott Haven held a monopoly over the most expensive units among the Bronx neighborhoods included in the study. The rents there were $2,798 for studios, $2,888 for one-bedroom units and $3,681 for two-bedroom units.

Riverdale had the most affordable studios, at $1,900. The least expensive one-bedroom and two-bedroom units were both in Morris Heights/University Heights, at $2,033 and $2,488, respectively.