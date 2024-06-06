Fatal Crash

Cops searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal Bronx collision

Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a deadly collision in the Bronx on Tuesday, June 4.
Police from the 41st Precinct say that an 82-year-old man was crossing Southern Boulevard from the east sidewalk to the west sidewalk at approximately 5:19 a.m. on June 4 when he was struck by a gray Chrysler 300 four-door sedan. The driver of the Chrysler continued traveling southbound and made a right turn onto East 149 Street and another right turn onto Prospect Avenue before continuing in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim, who suffered serious physical injuries, to NYC Health+Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was then pronounced deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information in regard to the hit-and-run collision is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

