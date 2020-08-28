Bronx families get supplies and vital information at ‘Health and Literacy Back to School’ event

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Aug. 26, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Montefiore Health System hosted their annual “Heath and Literacy Back to School Event” at Roberto Clemente State Park, distributing school supplies and health information to Bronx families.

Diaz Jr. was joined by Deputy Borough President Marricka Scott-McFadden, Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson, representatives from Empire BlueCross BlueShield and Montefiore Health System in giving away back-to-school care packages that included face masks, a universal stylus pen, combo antibacterial spray and wipe for technology use and health-related information as children get set to start the new academic year.

Empire BlueCross BlueShield supported the event by providing 1,000 backpacks, school supplies, including pens, pencils, notebooks and rulers as well as hand sanitizers.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has created new dynamics our parents and students have to navigate as they get ready for the new school year,” Diaz said. “We want to ensure that parents are not overwhelmed by the need to buy school supplies for their children, particularly those economically hit hard by the pandemic. It is important that we make sure we all do our part, that students receive everything they need to further improve their scholastic skill-sets and reach their fullest academic potential despite the hardships created by this global crisis.”

Jennifer Kuhn, Empire BlueCross BlueShield Medicaid Plan president praised the BP for holding the event.

“At Empire, we understand the vital role that education plays in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and we want to ensure that Bronx students have the materials they need to start the school year off right,” she said. “As families continue to deal with the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, Empire remains committed to supporting our communities and we’re proud to be partnering with the Bronx Borough on this initiative to help New Yorkers during these unsettling times.”

