Bronx EMT strangles teen sister in Unionport

An FDNY EMT was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly strangling his sister in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, cops from the 43rd Precinct were called to 2137 Chatterton Ave. for a domestic incident at 2:24 a.m., on Friday. Upon arrival, it was found that David Delorbe, 22, an FDNY EMT, had allegedly strangled his 17-year-old sister.

The minor refused medical attention. Delorbe has not yet been arraigned.

