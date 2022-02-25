Police & Fire

Bronx EMT strangles teen sister in Unionport

An FDNY EMT was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly strangling his sister in the Bronx. 
An FDNY EMT was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly strangling his sister in the Unionport section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, cops from the 43rd Precinct were called to 2137 Chatterton Ave. for a domestic incident at 2:24 a.m., on Friday. Upon arrival, it was found that David Delorbe, 22, an FDNY EMT, had allegedly strangled his 17-year-old sister.

The minor refused medical attention. Delorbe has not yet been arraigned.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

 

 

 

