Bronx District Attorney hires diverse group of 61 assistant district attorneys

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark has some new staff coming on board — many of whom are either of people color or women.

The DA announced the addition of 61 new, diverse assistant district attorneys on Monday as 31 are people of color, 32 of those total employees are females, and three locally graduated from Fordham University “who will serve the people of the Bronx by pursuing justice with integrity,” Clark said in a release.

“This diverse group of Assistant District Attorneys will undergo intensive training to help them serve the Bronx community in keeping with my ‘Safer Bronx Through Fair Justice’ policy, which dovetails with the criminal justice reforms,” she added about her new class of ADA’s that have embarked on a journey towards justice.

This week that group of 61 began virtual training regarding lectures on court practice and professional responsibility, as well as observation of court proceedings, workshops and along with more topics on criminal justice.

“These new Assistant DAs, along with our experienced, dedicated staff will provide fairness to defendants while ensuring public safety,” Clark said.

The total list of new hires can be seen below: