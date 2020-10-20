News

Bronx District Attorney hires diverse group of 61 assistant district attorneys

Bronx DA Darcel Clark announced the hiring of 61 diverse ADAs
Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark has some new staff coming on board — many of whom are either of people color or women.

The DA announced the addition of 61 new, diverse assistant district attorneys on Monday as 31 are people of color, 32 of those total employees are females, and three locally graduated from Fordham University “who will serve the people of the Bronx by pursuing justice with integrity,” Clark said in a release.

“This diverse group of Assistant District Attorneys will undergo intensive training to help them serve the Bronx community in keeping with my ‘Safer Bronx Through Fair Justice’ policy, which dovetails with the criminal justice reforms,” she added about her new class of ADA’s that have embarked on a journey towards justice.

This week that group of 61 began virtual training regarding lectures on court practice and professional responsibility, as well as observation of court proceedings, workshops and along with more topics on criminal justice.

“These new Assistant DAs, along with our experienced, dedicated staff will provide fairness to defendants while ensuring public safety,” Clark said.

The total list of new hires can be seen below:

Abir Ahmed
St. John’s University School of Law
Matthew Aqeel
Boston College Law School
Nitin Aradhya
Tulane University Law School
Mellis Bakir
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Tyler Bartlett
New York Law School
Victoria Benalcazar
St. John’s University School of Law
John Bennett
New York Law School
Samantha Bibbo
Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Shannon Carbocci
Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Alex Catiggay
The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law
Rebekah Cohen
Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Christopher Conway
University of Minnesota Law School
Michael Dal Lago
Fordham Law School
David Davila
St. John’s University School of Law
Gabriella DeRitis
Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Rebecca Farrar
St. John’s University School of Law
Daniel Farrell
Brooklyn Law School
Shania B. Felix
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Julianna Gjonaj
Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Abyan Gurase
University of Minnesota Law School
Timothy Hammel
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Jacob Heric
St. John’s University School of Law
Amina Hoque
CUNY School of Law
Eartha Jn Baptiste
Fordham Law School
Lianna Khader
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Michael Kilcommons
New York Law School
Oliver Lee
Benjamin N. Cardozo Law School
Kimberly Lindenmuth
Seton Hall University School of Law
Robert Lindston
Northeastern University School of Law
John Longo
Syracuse University College of Law
Ross Lopez
University at Buffalo School of Law
Eric Love
Temple University Beasley School of Law
Michael Luterzo
Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Ryan Maier
St. John’s University School of Law
Vishal Mehta
Brooklyn Law School
Miles Mianecki
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Kyrus Mohta
American University Washington College of Law
Rossana Moussa
Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Giovanna Nesheiwat
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Emmanuel Ntow
Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Marline Paul
University at Buffalo School of Law
Angela Pena
St. John’s University School of Law
Gideon Porter
Indiana University Maurer School of Law
Katerina Powers
Boston University School of Law
Brianna Pryce
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Kirsten Prylinski
Suffolk University Law School
Catherine Read
Benjmain N. Cardozo School of Law
Kevin Risch
Syracuse University College of Law
Ashley Rocque
St. John’s University School of Law
Anastasiya Sakhnovskaya
Fordham Law School
Kimberly Santiago
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
LaToya Stephens
New York Law School
Gabrielle Treiling
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University
Jaieal Turrell
Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Che´ Van Eer
UIC John Marshall Law School
Amanda Vega
Vermont Law School
Bianca Velez
Loyola University New Orleans College of Law
Emma L. Wardle
Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University
Allyson White
Roger Williams University School of Law
Laura Williams
Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
Marita Williams
Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University

