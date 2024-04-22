Westchester Square Library holds disaster training for Bronxites

Westchester Square

Members of SapnaNYC, a local non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of South Asian immigrant women, with Westchester Square manager Luz Marin, and program presenter, Sgt. Ortiz, from the United States Air Force.
Photo courtesy Luz Marin

Westchester Square Library held a Citizens Preparedness Corps training at the branch on Thursday, April 18, from the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The training gave residents tools and resources to prepare for any disaster, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible.

Program presenter Sgt. Ortiz, from the United States Air Force, gives audience members information about disaster preparedness.
Attendees received a backpack filled with items that will help during an emergency, including a flashlight, first aid kit, pocket radio, safety gloves and more.

