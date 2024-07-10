Bronx borough president hosts Disability Pride celebration

A group photo with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson; hip-hop artist Namel “Tap Waterz” Norris; Commissioner James Hendon from the New York City Department of Veterans Services; staff members; Khalia Hayslett (Travel Educator for Disabled New Yorkers & beyond and Miss Wheelchair New York 2023) and others.

A group photo with Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson; hip-hop artist Namel “Tap Waterz” Norris; Commissioner James Hendon from the New York City Department of Veterans Services; staff members; Khalia Hayslett (Travel Educator for Disabled New Yorkers & beyond and Miss Wheelchair New York 2023) and others.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson on July 9 hosted the second annual Disability Pride Celebration to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Bronx Disability Advisory Council, Founder and Director of Disability Unite Matt Axel, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services James Hendon and Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities Christina Curry joined Gibson at the celebration.

“We are intentional in this work to provide access and opportunities for our residents living with disabilities,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said. “From employment to housing, transit access, education, job training and investments in our infrastructure, our team is committed to making our borough more accessible for our residents and their families.”

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio declared July as Disability Pride Month in 2015. The month has since served as an opportunity to raise awareness, generate support and advocate for services for New York City’s disabled community.

“Our shared sense of community and allyship is the strongest weapon we have in our fight for equity and inclusion,” said Axel. “The disability community is vast, not only in New York, but around the world, and when united, we can solve any problem and create the change that’s needed. It is through our connection as a community that we will find that unity together.”

More than 15 organizations participated and provided resources and tools specifically geared towards enhancing and improving the quality of life for all who attended.



For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes