Bronx Dem Party endorses Sanchez for 14th District council race

This morning the Bronx Democratic Party announced today Pierina Sanchez in the west Bronx’s City Council District 14 race, one which will replace the incumbent, term limited Fernando Cabrera who is now campaigning for borough president.

“As the people of the Bronx, our teachers, healthcare providers, and essential workers rise from this difficult period, we as Bronx leaders must work together to put our community first. I am proud to receive the Bronx Democratic County Committee’s endorsement and look forward to fighting together for a just recovery for the people of the Bronx,” Sanchez said upon the news of her endorsement.

Born a daughter of Dominican immigrants in University Heights, Sanchez has lived her entire life inside of District 14 as an advocate and public servant following her earning of two Ivy League degrees.

She has previously served with distinction in the Obama administration, as a staff member for the city council, and locally on her community board in the Bronx.

“She is a lifelong resident of Council District 14 and the best choice to represent the people of that district. I am proud that we, as the Bronx Democratic Party are endorsing Pierina Sanchez and we know that when elected, Pierina will continue to ensure that there is equity and social justice not only in the Council District 14 but in the city as a whole.” said Bronx Democratic chairman and senator Jamaal T. Bailey.

Some of Sanchez’s main campaign platforms come by way of housing, economic development, and also education.