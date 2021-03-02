Bronx delegates join Biaggi’s call for Cuomo’s resignation as third accuser emerges

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

As a third woman has now accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, a chorus of Bronx elected officials are now calling for his resignation given the alleged misconduct.

What began with Senator Alessandra Biaggi calling on an end to Cuomo’s term late Saturday night when only two women had publicly accused the governor has now multiplied to include: Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblyman Victor Pichardo, and Senator Gustavo Rivera.

Since Monday night, each of these Bronx politicians took to Twitter with their respective calls for Cuomo’s resignation:

The photo in this article speaks for itself. I am re-iterating my call for @NYGovCuomo to resign. We can insist that he step down, even while we wait on the results of the full investigation happening now. I stand with Anna Ruch. https://t.co/u5jYYXvVyR — Alessandra Biaggi (@Biaggi4NY) March 2, 2021

How many more women need to come forward? Governor Cuomo needs to resign. — Nathalia Fernández (@Fernandez4NY) March 2, 2021

I’ve seen more than enough as well: .@NYGovCuomo needs to resign. https://t.co/JHaSOuhBF6 — Gustavo Rivera (@NYSenatorRivera) March 2, 2021

As of Sunday night, Fernandez at first called for an independent investigation into Cuomo and the ensuring that Attorney General Letitia James would have subpoena powers in such an inquiry. Since then she has sharpened her stance against the governor.

Meanwhile, Pichardo tweeted a picture of his own statement on Cuomo, which said, “Those of us who hold positions in public government are given a responsibility to serve as examples to the communities we represent. At this point, I see no way the governor can live up to that responsibly.”

“For the good of New York State, he should step down immediately.”

These new allegations against Cuomo surface after weeks of supposed scandals regarding the ‘void’ of underreporting nursing home fatalities and allegedly threatening harsh retaliation against Assemblyman Ron Kim.