Bronx delegates join Biaggi’s call for Cuomo’s resignation as third accuser emerges

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

As a third woman has now accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, a chorus of Bronx elected officials are now calling for his resignation given the alleged misconduct.

What began with Senator Alessandra Biaggi calling on an end to Cuomo’s term late Saturday night when only two women had publicly accused the governor has now multiplied to include: Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblyman Victor Pichardo, and Senator Gustavo Rivera.

Since Monday night, each of these Bronx politicians took to Twitter with their respective calls for Cuomo’s resignation:

As of Sunday night, Fernandez at first called for an independent investigation into Cuomo and the ensuring that Attorney General Letitia James would have subpoena powers in such an inquiry. Since then she has sharpened her stance against the governor.

Meanwhile, Pichardo tweeted a picture of his own statement on Cuomo, which said, “Those of us who hold positions in public government are given a responsibility to serve as examples to the communities we represent. At this point, I see no way the governor can live up to that responsibly.”

“For the good of New York State, he should step down immediately.”

These new allegations against Cuomo surface after weeks of supposed scandals regarding the ‘void’ of underreporting nursing home fatalities and allegedly threatening harsh retaliation against Assemblyman Ron Kim.

