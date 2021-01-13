Bronx community raises nearly $250k to support family of late baseball coach

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Marc DeLuca was a family man, a good friend and loved baseball. The Throggs Neck native dedicated his life to the diamond and coached at St. Raymond High School for a decade.

Sadly, he passed away at just 41 on Dec. 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cassandra and two daughters, Gabriella, 4 and Sienna, 2.

His lifelong friend Keith Richardson started at GoFundMe to help the DeLuca family and it has already raised $240,000.

“Marc had a huge heart and always cared about others,” Richardson said on the GoFundMe. “His family was the most important thing in his life. He made it a point to stay in contact and show his love and care for everyone that he could. Marc would light up a room and always make us laugh. He was always there for those that needed him most. Marc was an amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, teammate, teacher and coach who is loved and will be deeply missed by all.”

DeLuca went to Mount Saint Michael Academy and graduated from Pace University in 2002, where he captained the baseball team. He later earned his master’s degree in physical education from Manhattanville College.

He went on to teach and coach baseball at St. Raymond High School, where he impacted many young men and his career was highlighted by the 2013 CHSAA City Championship.

“Marc was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a friend to many and a major piece of the Raven Family,” St. Raymond High School said on Facebook. “Marc worked diligently to bring the Ravens Varsity Baseball team to new heights and amazing victories. He worked with his players endlessly and encouraged them to do their best both on and off the field. Both current and former students and players were blessed to have him as a part of their lives – We are all better people for knowing you.”

Richardson and DeLuca grew up together in Throggs Neck. As many people often drifted apart as they got older, the two of them never did. They played baseball together in high school and college and both worked for the New York Rangers.

It was hard for him to talk about his friend in the past tense. While they were both married with kids, the duo was inseparable. Richardson talked with him the night before he died and still cannot believe it happened.

“Marc was a special guy,” he said. “He was one of those great people that everyone wanted to be around.”

He was “Uncle Marc” to Richardson’s kids. When they were children their families traveled and got together often and when the two started their own families they did the same.

“Everyone is just trying to deal with it,” he said. “Everybody loved him. He was a great guy. We will all deeply miss. He was like my brother.”