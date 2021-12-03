Bronx Community Foundation announces outgoing schools chancellor as its president, CEO

Porter will join the foundation in early 2022, having completed her term as New York City’s first Black female chancellor. Porter counts among her accomplishments as the city’s chancellor leading community efforts which ultimately resulted in the creation of the first Urban Assembly School: The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice; the first Urban Assembly School.

Porter rose to the ranks of the highest education office in New York having herself graduated from the city’s public school system; first as a student at Queens Vocational and Technical High School and then as a Bachelor of Arts in English graduate of Hunter College, concentrating in Cross Cultural Literature and Black and Puerto Rican Studies. She’s obtained further credentials from Mercy College, New York City’s Advanced Leadership Institute, the Harvard Graduate School of Education and most recently completed her Educational Doctorate at Fordham University.

Under her leadership as chancellor, every single school welcomed back their students to in-person learning that was supportive, rigorous and most of all, safe. Thanks to the vision and dedication of Porter and her leadership team, New York City’s school reopening has been nationally lauded and set the gold standard in meeting the needs of children, families and staff.

Please join the foundation in welcoming Porter back home to the Bronx.

Support the foundation in this next important era of our work by donating at www.thebronx.org/donate