Bronx charter public schools recognized as some of highest performing schools in state

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Six high-performing Bronx charter public schools were recently named 2019-20 Recognition Schools by the State Education Department.

Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the state identifies “Recognition Schools” that have both high academic achievement and strong progress. Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa described them as “exemplary public schools that demonstrate that all students can achieve at high levels with the right supports and resources.”

The six Bronx-based charter public schools are Public Prep Boys Prep and Public Prep Girls Prep at 192 E. 151st St., Bronx Charter School for Excellence II at 1804 Holland Ave., South Bronx Classical Charter School at 977 Fox St., South Bronx Classical Charter School II at 333 E. 135th St. and South Bronx Classical Charter School III at 3458 3rd Ave.

Boys Prep students Photo courtesy Boys Prep

Bronx Classical student and a teacher Photo courtesy Bronx Classical

Bronx Classical students Photo courtesy Bronx Classical

A Girls Prep student Photo courtesy Girls Prep View all View as gallery

“It’s an honor for our scholars at Classical Charter Schools to receive recognition for their academic advancements and commitment to community,” said Lester Long, executive director of Classical Charter Schools. “We’re excited to have the hard work of our students, parents and teachers highlighted. Our charter schools are dedicated to uplifting our scholars through academic and character enrichment. We look forward to continuing another successful school year and serving the South Bronx community. We congratulate all of the educators and schools sharing this distinction.”

This is the second year that school progress is being measured under the Every Student Succeeds Act, the main federal law for kindergarten through 12th grade public education, which has given states more flexibility to measure school performance.

Following unprecedented city-wide school closures due to COVID-19, Bronx public charter schools have launched remote learning programs for students, including virtual math, reading and history lessons, as well as music classes and student check-in sessions. Bronx charters serve 14 percent of children in the borough, many of whom have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be recognized alongside so many extraordinary schools across the state, and it’s a testament to the hard work of our community of talented scholars, parents and educators,” said Janelle Bradshaw, superintendent of Public Prep Charter Schools. “We are proud that Girls Prep Bronx, along with its sister school Girls Prep Lower East Side, made the list two years in a row and Boys Prep Bronx was one of the 140 news schools named this year. We look forward to another successful academic year where our commitment to a holistic education in a single sex environment pushes excellence for all of our scholars and wish the best to the other schools.”