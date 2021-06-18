Bronx Chapter of HGAR raises new flag on Flag Day

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Earlier this year storms destroyed the line to the flag pole at the Bronx chapter of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, leaving them without a pole for five months.

Fortunately, the American Legion Post 19 approached the organization to help restore it. With their help and the Fire Department, the pole was relined.

On June 14, Flag Day, HGAR raised its new flag at 1867 Williamsbridge Road and completed this community project.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for all the help we received from the local community, and that’s what made this Flag Day so special,” said Eliezer Rodriguez, director of advocacy, commercial and legislative issues for Bronx and Manhattan. “Our association has been part of this community for many years and we are so fortunate to have such wonderful neighbors.”