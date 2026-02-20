Bronx Chamber of Commerce to hold panel discussions in Albany during Bronx Day

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce will hold a full-day economic development forum on Bronx Day during its Leadership Luncheon in Albany.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce will be bringing together New York State policymakers, real estate leaders and business executives for panel discussions at a Leadership Luncheon as part of Bronx Day on Tuesday, March 10, at the Albany Capital Center in Albany.

The ticketed luncheon on Bronx Day, which is a full-day economic development forum, will feature two panels exploring the borough’s real estate development and housing needs. Additionally, the panels will examine the rising cost of doing business in New York.

Discussions at the panels are intended to connect decision-makers in Albany directly with those navigating development, preservation, financing and regulatory challenges in the Bronx.

The first panel, “Building the Bronx: Real Estate and Housing Solutions in a High-Cost Environment,” will highlight the Bronx’s development feasibility, housing preservation and the financial pressures facing rent-stabilized properties.

The Real Deal Senior Reporter Kathryn Brenzel will moderate this discussion, which will also feature panelists State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblymember Chantel Jackson, LMSW, Langsam Property Services Corp. President Matt Engel and L+M Development Partners Managing Director Jessica Yoon. These panelists will examine the capital conditions they believe are needed to unlock development while preserving existing housing.

“Doing Business in New York: Costs, Constraints, and Competitiveness” is the second panel. Moderated by Business Council of New York State Executive Vice President Paul Zuber, this panel is expected to address labor costs, regulatory compliance, insurance, financing and other pressures shaping business decision-making across New York State.

Panelists will include State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, Assemblymember Landon Dais, National Federation of Independent Businesses New York State Director Ashley Ranslow and Mainland Media LLC COO and Managing Partner Paul Ramirez. The main topic will go over how current cost structures affect employers, small businesses and long-term economic competitiveness.

JPMorganChase is the presenting partner for this Bronx Day event.

Additional support is being provided by Montefiore Einstein, the New York Yankees, New York Botanical Garden, the Public Policy Institute of New York State, REBNY, Bally’s, DJ Ambulette, the New York Apartment Association, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, Con Edison, Amazon, DoorDash, HILB Group/Rampart Insurance Services, Simone Development, the Woodlawn Cemetery, PhRMA, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Molina Healthcare of New York, Inc. Politico NY, News12, Schneps Media, BronxNet and In The Room Media are the media partners.

Tickets for the event are $99 per person. Space is limited. For more information on ticketing, programming and registration details, go to bronxdayinalbany.com.