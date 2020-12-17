Bronx Center tree trimming prevails even with COVID-19 restrictions

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Residents at the Bronx Center did their tree trimming last week, but without outsiders. Each December, just as the Rockefeller Center lights their tree, so do the folks at Bronx Center.

On any given year, leadership invites residents and families to help decorate the tree in the recreation lodge. However, with COVID-19 restrictions, each day room in the building received their own Christmas tree and decorated it.

The residents had cookies and cocoa throughout the facility as decorating prevailed.

“We weren’t going to let this virus beat us, especially during the holidays,” said Diane Garofola, recreation director. “We hope next year the families will be back, but the residents had a great time in any case.”