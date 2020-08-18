Bronx Center residents treated with Hawaii-themed luncheon

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Aug. 12, Bronx Center residents adorned with flowery leis, were treated with a Hawaii-themed “aloha luncheon” filled with tasty tropical dishes and drinks.

The luncheon, provided by the staff at the Center’s health care nutrition and dietary department, treated the residents to delicious pineapple chicken, coconut rice and a cool and refreshing fruit salad. All residents and staff were also served piña coladas in colorful cocktail glasses.

Additionally, sounds from the overhead speakers filled the rooms and hallways with everything from Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii” music to a mixture of island and tropical sounds.

“This was such a great event and from the bottom of my heart, thank you to the dietary team at Centers for such amazing food,” said Diane Garofola, recreation director at Bronx Center.

Staff at the 200-bed facility on Underhill Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard continues to work hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there are now zero COVID-19 cases and 63 residents and 34 staff members have recovered from the virus.