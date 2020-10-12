Bronx Center residents treated to IHOP delivery during COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The convenient location of the Bronx Center between Underhill Avenue and White Plains Road is near several different eateries, including the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) next door.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents enjoyed taking their luncheon trips twice a month to IHOP, during which about 20 residents would sign up to go at a time.

So on Sept. 30, staff and management at Bronx Center took their “shelter in place” program to the next level and treated 28 of the residents to a tasty IHOP breakfast. Attendees enjoyed hot pancakes, a large variety of tasty omelets, coffee and juices.

“The IHOP managers and staff have always gone out of their way to see that our residents are welcomed, comfortable and of course, well fed,” said Diane Garofola, recreation director at Bronx Center. “Having our properties so close to each other, literally back-to-back, we have made great friends with them, they have excellent staff and management there. Thank you to the staff and managers including Diane and Rocco who prepared IHOP breakfasts and lunches. ”