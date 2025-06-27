Bronx bus riders to benefit from new service increases starting June 29

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA announced Friday that service on 14 local bus routes across Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island will increase starting Saturday, June 29 — including on five heavily used Bronx lines.

Funded with $8 million from the Outer Borough Transportation Account, the expanded schedules are designed to improve travel times and reliability, especially during peak commuting hours. Some routes will see wait times reduced by up to 2.5 minutes.

“Every New Yorker deserves fast, reliable, and accessible public transit, and these enhancements will do just that,” Hochul said in a statement. “Buses are already moving faster thanks to congestion pricing, and now we’re investing in even more service, giving time back to hardworking New Yorkers who keep our city moving. From Co-Op City to Staten Island, we are building a transit system that meets the needs of all New Yorkers.”

Bronx riders can expect improvements to the Bx10 (Riverdale–Norwood), Bx17 (Port Morris–Fordham Plaza), Bx23 (Co-op City–Pelham Bay Park Station), and the Bx28 and Bx38 routes, which connect Co-op City to Fordham Center. These areas, many of which are underserved by subway service, have high levels of daily bus ridership.

“These routes are a vital lifeline for many people who don’t live close to subway stations,” said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow.

“Increasing bus service on some of the City’s busiest routes is a no-brainer,” added MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “These latest enhancements, along with the comprehensive bus network redesigns we’re knocking out borough by borough, are changing the game for the million-plus New Yorkers who ride with us every day.”

The service increases align with the rollout of Phase One of the Queens Bus Network Redesign, also launching June 29. The announcement follows earlier enhancements this year to eight express bus routes, including the Bronx-serving SIM4C and SIM24.

As congestion pricing is expected to shift travel patterns throughout the city, officials say these changes represent an effort to provide more efficient and equitable transit options for outer-borough commuters.