Bronx Borough President condemns Trump administration’s decision to revoke temporary legal status for migrants

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson issued a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s recent decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of migrants, calling the move “shameful” and “un-American.”

In a statement released Friday, Gibson said the policy change—which affects migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela—would disproportionately impact communities of color and weaken the social fabric of immigrant neighborhoods throughout the Bronx and beyond.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to revoke the temporary legal status of over half a million migrants is a nefarious attempt to distract from policy failures and further undermine communities of color,” Gibson said. “Targeting our most vulnerable groups is shameful and un-American. This destabilizing move will make our communities less safe, not more. Our neighbors who hail from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela deserve far better than this, and The Bronx stands united with them and all other immigrant groups that have been targeted by this administration.”

Temporary Protected Status is a federal program that allows migrants from certain countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disaster, or other extraordinary conditions to live and work legally in the United States for a limited period. The administration’s move to end TPS for these four countries could result in mass deportations and the uprooting of families.

Gibson’s statement aligns with other elected officials and advocacy groups who have condemned the decision and called for protections to be reinstated through congressional action.

The Bronx, one of the most diverse counties in the nation, is home to large immigrant communities from each of the affected countries. Many TPS recipients in the borough are small business owners and parents of U.S.-born children.