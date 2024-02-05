Bronx council member to host annual Black History Month celebration

Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. speaks at the opening of the new YMCA in the South Bronx on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. speaks at the opening of the new YMCA in the South Bronx on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. will be hosting his 2024 Black History Month Celebration at The Bronx Zoo’s Schiff Hall on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Conducted annually to highlight Black voices, history and contributions to the Bronx borough, this year’s event will be honoring Norma Saunders, NYCHA Bronx River Houses Tenant Association president; Kathy Johnson-Morris, Community Board 3 board member and NYPD ambassador; as well as youth community members. Following a sit-down dinner and honoring the aforementioned, there will be music and dancing.

In attendance will be the Hon. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, permanent representative US Mission to the UN, as well as event co-sponsors New York State Sen. Luis Sepùlveda and state Assembly Members John Zaccaro, Jr., Kenny Burgos, Amanda Septimo, Karines Reyes, George Alvarez, Chantel Jackson and community leader Freddy Perez Jr.

While the celebration is open to the public, RSVPs are required as space is limited. Reservations may be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by calling (718) 402-6130.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes