Bronx Animal Care Center and Veterinary Clinic coming to CB 10

A vacant lot next to the Project Hope Apartments in Co-op City will soon have a neighbor filled with furry friends.

On May 27, the NYC Department of Design and Construction presented plans to the Community Board 10 Health and Human Services Committee to build the Bronx Animal Care Center and Veterinary Clinic.

The two-story 50,000-square-foot facility, located at 2050 Bartow Avenue, will feature spaces to house, treat, rehabilitate, train and provide pet adoption opportunities. There will also be artwork by Eduaro Coimbra and Mimi Vang Olsen.

The committee unanimously approved a letter of support for the project and it goes before the full board later this month.

Board member Michelle Sajous described the clinic as “beautiful” and looks forward to it coming to the community.

The design is anticipated to be completed in spring 2022, while construction is anticipated to begin in winter 2022 and be completed in winter 2024.”