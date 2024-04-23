Affordable housing lottery opens in Riverdale, with rent starting at $2,700

An affordable housing lottery has opened in the Bronx at 3745 Riverdale Ave. The building has 27 available units, including six studios, seven one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units.
The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $92,572 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.
Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $2,700. One-bedroom units will be $2,900 in rent and two-bedroom units will be $3,600.
Residents of these pet-friendly units will have access to in-unit laundry and dishwashers, air-conditioning, a gym, outdoor areas, security cameras, an elevator and a concierge.
This lottery closes May 27. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.
