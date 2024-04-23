Housing

Affordable housing lottery opens in Riverdale, with rent starting at $2,700

By Posted on
27 units are up for lottery at 3745 Riverdale Ave.
27 units are up for lottery at 3745 Riverdale Ave.
Photo courtesy NYC Housing Connect

An affordable housing lottery has opened in the Bronx at 3745 Riverdale Ave. The building has 27 available units, including six studios, seven one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $92,572 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.

A staged photo of a studio apartment up for lottery at 3745 Riverdale Ave.
A staged photo of a studio apartment up for lottery at 3745 Riverdale Ave. Photo courtesy NYC Housing Connect

Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $2,700. One-bedroom units will be $2,900 in rent and two-bedroom units will be $3,600.

Residents of these pet-friendly units will have access to in-unit laundry and dishwashers, air-conditioning, a gym, outdoor areas, security cameras, an elevator and a concierge.

This lottery closes May 27. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Ashlynn Perez

Ashlynn Perez is a University of Missouri-Columbia student and editorial intern at the Bronx Times.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC