Affordable housing lottery opens in Riverdale, with rent starting at $2,700

27 units are up for lottery at 3745 Riverdale Ave.

An affordable housing lottery has opened in the Bronx at 3745 Riverdale Ave. The building has 27 available units, including six studios, seven one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units.

The income range to be eligible for this lottery is $92,572 to $198,250, or 130% of area median income.

Studio units will have a monthly rent price of $2,700. One-bedroom units will be $2,900 in rent and two-bedroom units will be $3,600.

Residents of these pet-friendly units will have access to in-unit laundry and dishwashers, air-conditioning, a gym, outdoor areas, security cameras, an elevator and a concierge.

This lottery closes May 27. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.

