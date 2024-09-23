Bronx 10 Mile brings over 12,000 runners to the streets, showcases borough’s energy

Runners start off the line at the New Balance 10 Mile Run on September 22, 2024.

The streets of the Bronx came alive on Sunday as more than 12,000 runners participated in the sold-out New Balance Bronx 10 Mile, a premier event organized by the New York Road Runners (NYRR). The race, which has become a staple in the borough since 2012, took runners on a scenic tour of the Bronx, showcasing its vibrant energy and deep connection to NYRR’s history, which began at Macombs Dam Park in 1958.

The race kicked off at the Grand Concourse, with participants heading toward Mosholu Parkway before finishing near the iconic Yankee Stadium and Joseph Yancey Track. The event drew runners from across the Bronx, New York City, and around the world, with some treating it as a fun way to enjoy the crisp autumn air, while others took the competition seriously.

Bronx residents lined the streets to cheer the runners as they made their way through various neighborhoods.

Ryan Cutter, 24, of Brooklyn, emerged as the overall winner, crossing the finish line in 48 minutes and 57 seconds. “Today was my first time running the Bronx 10 Mile, and I can easily say it’s one of my favorite races I’ve competed in New York,” Cutter told the Bronx Times. “Coming away with a win makes it even more memorable since they don’t come easily. You can never take it for granted.”

In the women’s category, Amelework Fikadu Bosho, 27, of Ethiopia, claimed victory with a time of 55 minutes and 23 seconds. The event also included a category for non-binary participants, with Jacob Caswell finishing first in 57 minutes and 35 seconds.

Caswell said, “The finish line felt good. It was a beautiful day out. I just enjoy NYRR races—they have inclusive divisions and overall, it’s just a great experience.”

NYRR CEO Rob Simmelkjaer highlighted the importance of the event, noting the Bronx’s significance to the running community. “The Bronx is not only the birthplace of New York Road Runners but also home to a diverse running community that thrives year-round,” Simmelkjaer said prior to the race. “We’re proud to support this community.”

The occasion also featured a special children’s event, where kids participated in their own race, contributing to the family-friendly atmosphere.

Ted Metellus, Senior Vice President of Events and Race Director for NYRR, expressed pride in the event’s ability to capture the energy and mood of the borough.

“The New Balance Bronx 10 Mile perfectly captures the spirit of the Bronx. It brings together people of all speeds, abilities, and ages to experience the best of what the Bronx has to offer,” said Metellus, who was born and raised in the Bronx.

Beyond the excitement of the race, the Bronx 10 Mile also serves a larger purpose by promoting healthier lifestyles.

The Bronx has faced significant health challenges, with a 2024 report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s County Health Rankings naming it the least healthy county in New York for the 16th consecutive year. The report noted that 23% of adults in the borough are in fair or poor health, and 35% are obese.