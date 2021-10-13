University Diagnostic Medical Imaging holds breast cancer awareness fundraiser

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For the entire month of October, University Diagnostic Medical Imaging, P.C. (U.D.M.I) will be holding an in-office fundraiser to raise money for breast cancer awareness. We are continuing our efforts after a successful run last year. We will be selling specially designed journals for $5 each. All proceeds will be donated to The American Cancer Society Making Strides to support the ongoing mission to end breast cancer.

U.D.M.I is a full service diagnostic radiology facility that has been screening women for breast cancer for more than 30 years. On average, U.D.M.I performs 18,000 mammograms a year. They have an entire department dedicated to Women’s Imaging that performs: mammography, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and procedures such as breast biopsy. Furthermore, all of U.D.M.Is radiologists on staff are MQSA-certified, which means they have the required training and expertise to interpret mammograms as defined by the FDA along with the National Mammography Quality Assurance Advisory Committee. Providing quality medicine to the often underserved Bronx community is the passion and driving force of U.D.M.I.

U.D.M.I has been a longstanding supporter of The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides against Breast Cancer because their missions are aligned – to increase awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many women delayed their annual breast cancer screening resulting in a spike in diagnosis of later-stage cancer.

“Over the last year we have seen a decrease of about 20-30% of screenings compared to prior years,” said Dr. Daniel Gurell, associate medical director at U.D.M.I. “Covid-19 should not prevent you from getting a mammogram, neither should getting the vaccine. If anything, getting vaccinated should encourage you to come in.”

It is more imperative than ever to spread the word about the benefits of screening. U.D.M.I hopes that the fundraiser coupled with several other patient outreach efforts will compel women to resume care. Because simply put, screening saves lives.