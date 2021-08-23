BREAKING: NYC to issue vaccine mandate for Department of Education teachers and staff

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

All Department of Education staff will have to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27, The New York Times reported Monday morning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding a 10 a.m. briefing on Staten Island, and is expected to announce further details about the mandate then.

In late July, de Blasio announced that all municipal workers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of the school year on Sept. 13 or undergo weekly testing. Now, teachers, principals, kitchen workers, and all other school staff and central office staff will not have the option to test out.

Mayor de Blasio reported in July that about 60% of New York City public school teachers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, although that number is most likely higher. The new mandate will impact about 148,000 DOE workers, according to The Times.

This is a developing story; check with the Bronx Times later for further details.