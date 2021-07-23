BREAKING: Heavily opposed shelter not coming to Stillwell Avenue

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Community Board 11 residents can breathe a sigh of relief as plans to build a heavily opposed six-story 200-bed single men’s shelter on Stillwell Avenue have been kiboshed.

The shelter, which was set to be constructed at 1682 Stillwell Ave., near private homes and schools, instead will now be located at 2443 Poplar St., in Westchester Square.

NYC Department of Homeless Services (DHS) Spokesman Ian Martin said that after receiving requests from community representatives to consider alternate locations to the proposed facility on Stillwell Avenue, DHS collaborated with CB11 to identify/evaluate another site within the Community District where it could provide similar programs and services and a facility.

Martin confirmed to the Bronx Times that DHS is no longer seeking to build a shelter at Stillwell Avenue.

Reggie Johnson, chief of staff for city Councilman Mark Gjonaj, a Democrat who represents District 13, said Gjonaj is pleased that DHS has decided to relocate the shelter plans.

“Mark [Gjonaj] has always said he supports whatever the community supports,” Johnson said. “Our understanding is the community board is behind this location even though it’s within the same community board. The community is not against helping people in need. They were just against that location.”

The Poplar Street site is currently a vacant lot and the shelter is expected to open in December 2022.

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598.