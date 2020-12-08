BP Diaz urges Bronx residents to join local community boards

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the application portal for Bronx community boards is once again open, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. is urging residents to step up and join.

The criteria for application to the borough’s 12 community boards is rather straightforward; one simply has to “reside, work or have professional or other significant interests in the borough,” according to Diaz’s office.

“Participation on local community boards can provide Bronx residents with a forum to share with their community their expertise and talents,” Diaz said.

“There are great things happening in The Bronx that involve the participation of community boards. It is important that community residents participate in the decisions that are building and revitalizing our borough, and our community boards are a great place to do so,” he added.

Also noting, “it is important to hear the voices of our youth when planning for our neighborhoods,” the borough president is encouraging Bronx teens, specifically 16 and 17-year-olds, to apply for community board membership, as his office pushes to ensure that there is a least one youth member per board.

“I believe that the earlier young people become engaged in community affairs and interact with government officials and agencies, the better they will understand government and become active leaders in their communities,” said Diaz.

Applications are available on the Borough President’s website, bronxboropres.nyc.gov in addition the city’s community board office at 718-590-3913 or at residents’ local community board offices.

The deadline for submission of applications for the next round of appointments is Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.