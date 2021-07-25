Diaz kicks off Bronx Summer Concert Series

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On July 18, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted the Bronx Summer Concert Series opener at Orchard Beach, where Brenda K. Starr and Johnny Mambo & Friends Featuring Pepito Gomez performed.

This summer, as part of the series, Borough President Diaz will host different concerts, from July through September, at Orchard Beach — The Bronx Riviera — featuring a wide-variety of artists, including local solo artists and dance teams. The series finale will take place on Labor Day Weekend.

“The Bronx has been nurturing ground for the development of a lot of types of musical genres, and my office as well as our sponsors have worked hard to keep that musical tradition alive,” Diaz said. “Music is a part of our identity in The Bronx, and our concert series helps add to that longstanding legacy of great music that comes out of our borough. I am thrilled to be back together at Orchard Beach this summer, and I would like to thank everyone who came out to enjoy our first concert of the season.”

The Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach will take place different Sundays throughout the summer, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s concert series lineup includes (subject to change):

July 25 – Rey de la Paz & Son Del Monte

Aug. 8 – Mambo Legends Orchestra

Aug. 15 – The Nelson Gonzalez All Stars

Aug. 22 – The Dream Team All Stars

Sept. 5 – El Gran Combo