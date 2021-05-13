BP Diaz hosts Veteran’s Breakfast

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On May 10, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and the Bronx Veterans’ Advisory Council co-hosted the annual Bronx Veterans’ Appreciation Day Breakfast, as part of Bronx Week 2021.

The event honored veterans and community members advocating for veterans from every corner of the Bronx. This year’s honorees included veterans Chaplain Marisa Estrella, Owen P. Mangan, Adeyemi LaCrown TOBA, Herb Barret, Philip R. Cremins and Veterans Advisory Council member Shawn Kingston. The event also featured remarks by Commissioner James Hendon from the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services and the National Anthem was performed by veteran Belinda Barnes.

“It’s an absolute privilege to recognize the men and women of our armed forces,” Diaz said. “Our veterans are an essential part of our community and they deserve to be honored. Their sacrifices allow us to celebrate them during Bronx Week. Blood, sweat, and tears have been shed in the fight to preserve our rights and freedoms. I am thrilled that this year, we were able to come together safely in person and virtually to recognize their contributions and say thank you.”