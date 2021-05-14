BP Diaz hosts soccer skills challenge

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On May 8, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted the Bronx Week Skills and Drills Soccer Challenge in conjunction with Bronx Fathers Taking Action and South Bronx United.

Fathers, uncles, grandfathers and other male role models joined their children for a soccer challenge at Patterson Playgrounds. Diaz also recognized John Peter Zenger School, Public School 18 and Principal Lauren Sewell-Walker, for being a longstanding host and partner for this Bronx Week event each year.

“Our children are the future of this borough, so it is important to use healthy activities as a way to build trust and bond in a meaningful way,” Diaz said. “We’re strengthening those important relationships and encouraging healthy habits for the whole family when we stay active with our sons and daughters, and I was so proud to be a part of today’s event.”