BP Diaz hosts LGBTQ Pride Celebration

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosted his annual LGBT and Allies Pride Celebration on June 10, where he honored community leaders Kim Watson, Michael Beau Ivory, Jeannie Sol and Marie Spivey.

Jose Ramon , creator of The White Shirt Project, was posthumously recognized as well. The White Shirt Project is a series of black and white photographs that shed light on the stigma surrounding Mental Health. Ramon passed away March 14, from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis at 54-years-old and left a lasting impact on the LGBT community.

“I am honored to host this annual event during Pride Month to reaffirm our solidarity with the LGBT community,” Diaz said. “These honorees have not only been great advocates in addressing the needs of our LGBT community in The Bronx, but role models for all of us as well. I stand with our LGBT brothers and sisters in working towards a more inclusive future for everyone.”