BP Diaz and Bronx Tourism Council host Tour de Bronx 2020 Ride

The Tour de Bronx, the largest free bicycle event in New York was cancelled this year due to the gathering restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its place, the Borough President’s office and The Bronx Tourism Council partnered with the Ride with GPS app to create routes where cyclists could choose from three paths and ride at their own pace, in their own time, and with their own team.

On Oct. 10, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr.; in conjunction with The Bronx Tourism Council, The Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation, and Transportation Alternatives, hosted the Tour de Bronx 2020 Ride.

“This is usually one of my favorite events of the year because it draws so many people from around the world to our borough, but unfortunately, we had to cancel the Tour de Bronx in its traditional form, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Diaz said. “While it’s unfortunate that we had to cancel, thanks to Transportation Alternatives and Ride with GPS app, we have found a way where cyclists can choose from three different routes and enjoy our borough’s beauty and vibrant communities.”

Tour de Bronx 2020 is sponsored by Montefiore Medical Center, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Target, Zipcar, Citi Bike, BronxCare Health System, SBH Health System, Transportation Alternatives and Patricia Lynch Associates and will run on the Ride with GPS app from Oct. 10 to Nov. 8.

“Montefiore is proud to continue our support of the Tour de Bronx,” said Dr. Peter Selwyn, chair of the Department of Family & Social Medicine. “Now more than ever, cycling remains a safe way to stay active and fit while experiencing the Bronx in a new way. We encourage all riders to get out there and complete all three routes, explore The Bronx, and keep yourselves healthy.”

Established in 1994 by the office of the Borough President and The Bronx Tourism Council, the Tour de Bronx is part of the Borough President’s #Not62 initiative that promotes healthier habits for residents.

The event has grown since its inception, with the 2014 edition of the Tour de Bronx drawing a record-breaking 10,000 plus participants.

“The Bronx is keeping it moving,” said Olga Luz Tirado, executive director of The Bronx Tourism Council. “We had to cancel last year’s ride because of inclement weather with the thought that this year we’d be bigger and better. Who, in their wildest dreams, could have predicted this? But we are determined to provide a Bronx experience no matter what.”

