BP Diaz allocates $35M in capital funding

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. announced Wednesday that his office is providing more than $35 million to institutions across the borough through his Fiscal Year 2022 capital funding allocations.

This year, Diaz will allocate nearly $35.9 million to 130 projects. This includes funding for nearly 100 education projects across the borough, park upgrades, healthcare technology, improvements to cultural facilities, the creation of more than 900 units of new housing, as well as the redesign and redevelopment of Orchard Beach and the creation of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

“Through these funding allocations, my office will be able to provide technology upgrades to public schools, new state-of-the-art equipment to healthcare facilities, park renovations and hundreds of units of new housing, which will play a critical role in our borough’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Diaz said. “I am proud to have been able to provide this funding to so many worthy institutions in this year’s capital budget.”

Diaz’s largest allocation went to education, $9.9 million, representing 28% of his total capital budget. This money will go toward laptop distributions, technology upgrades and other physical improvements in public schools.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further revealed the deep education inequities faced by students in our borough,” Diaz said. “Through these new funding allocations, my office will be able to take an important step towards leveling the playing field and bringing digital equity to our Bronx students.”

Several other notable projects Diaz is funding this year include $7 million towards the next phase of the renovation of Orchard Beach, $3.7 million towards the Universal Hip Hop Museum and $3 million towards the construction of a sensory playground.

Since taking office in 2009, Diaz has provided $356.2 million in total capital funding to 1,086 projects.

“Each of these projects will contribute to the continued progress of our borough that we saw prior to the pandemic,” Diaz said. “In my final year as Borough President, I am proud to have helped fund so many important projects that have changed the lives of Bronx residents in every corner of our borough.”