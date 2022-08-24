PRIMARY RESULTS: Bowman cruises to Democratic nomination in reshaped CD-16 race

It was an easy night at the office for U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, clinching the Democratic nomination for the majority Westchester 16th Congressional District despite challengers with roots in Westchester politics.

The win for Bowman, 46, comes after the district underwent significant alterations due to the state’s redistricting process which wiped out much of the Bronx portion – only the neighborhood of Wakefield was left.

Additional Westchester communities were also drawn into the district, which some pundits thought could leave Bowman, a progressive, vulnerable. The results said otherwise.

According to unofficial tallies from the state Board of Elections on Tuesday night, Bowman captured 56% of the vote followed by Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi, who ran a distant second with 23%, and Catherine Parker, also a Westchester legislator, who finished with 18% — 426 of 703 districts in the Bronx and Westchester were reporting at the time of publication.

Mark Jaffe, the CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, finished with less than 2% of the vote.

Although the Bronx portion of the new district only consisted of 28,350 voters — compared to 218,344 in Westchester — Bowman scored big wins in the borough capturing 2,091 of the 2,298 total votes cast, or 91.9%.

A Yonkers native and former middle school principal, Bowman first entered politics in 2020 with his shocking upset of entrenched, 16-term incumbent Eliot Engel.

During a July 18 debate with the Democratic Committees of White Plains, Mamaroneck and Scarsdale, Bowman said he realized there was only so much he could do as an educator, in turn propelling his run for Congress.

With Tuesday night’s victory, the progressive will now focus on helping Democrats maintain their slim control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in the midterms, which could pave the way for the party to pass women’s reproductive rights, criminal justice reform and voting rights legislation in 2023.

But before securing a second term in the House, Bowman will face his own midterm challenge in GOP nominee Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a former Scarsdale mayor.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

This story was updated at 2:27 a.m. on Aug. 24.



Reach Christian Falcone at cfalcone@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-2541. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes