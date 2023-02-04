Botanical Garden explores the enduring botanical legacy of the African diaspora

For Black History Month, The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) celebrates the African American experience through plants, honoring barrier-breaking pioneers in environmental science and agricultural education as well as contemporary activists and advocates who are creating and supporting communities that foster representation, identity, and diversity.

Offerings online and at the Botanical Garden explore the enduring botanical legacy of the African diaspora, revealing the inextricable link between Black history and American history through the lens of gardening and farming, horticulture and science, and arts and culture.

From thought-provoking conversations and personal stories to inspiring lectures and programs for all ages, learn about the foundational contributions of Black Americans to our understanding of the plant world.

Black History Month celebration features:

The Story of Vanilla

Select weekends beginning February 18; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, Lowland Tropical Rain Forest Gallery

In 1841 Edmond Albius, a 12-year-old enslaved Black child living on a plantation on Réunion island in the Indian Ocean, devised an innovative technique of hand-pollinating the orchid species Vanilla planifolia —initiating the global trade in vanilla, which would become one of the world’s most popular spices. Explore the familiar — and surprising — fragrances, flavors and foods that are produced from this orchid and other plants found in the Haupt Conservatory. A rotating selection of multisensory activities will be presented by NYBG staff, volunteers and partners during The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage.