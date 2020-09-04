Body found at Orchard Beach deemed accidental drowning

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The investigation into the body of a 23-year-old woman who was found at Orchard Beach last month concluded and police determined that the death was an accidental drowning.

On Aug. 31, the body of a young transgender woman, who lived in upper Manhattan at 306 W. 139th St., was discovered by NYPD officers just after 6 a.m. near the shore of the Long Island Sound.

The medical examiner declared the cause of death to be accidental drowning with no signs or indications of trauma or struggle.

Captain Thomas Fraser of the 45th Precinct addressed community members at the Precinct Council meeting on Sept. 3 and said after speaking to the deceased’s friends, it appeared she had been experiencing psychological issues recently and went to the beach by herself. He noted her friends knew she was there, but it was not known if she could swim.

“I want to respect her privacy as best as we can,” he said. “She thought the beach and sand would help mentally.”