Birch Family Services Pelham Bay joins All-Rise Book Club

Birch Family Services Pelham Bay students participated in the Aaron Judge and ALL-RISE Foundation’s Book Club.

The children listened to “How Do Dinosaurs Say Good Night?” by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague, a story about saying good night. With fun rhyming and bright pictures, the children were reminded that from time to time getting to bed on time can be fun.

The children looked forward to receiving their certificate from Judge, the star outfielder on the New York Yankees. The ALL-RISE Foundation inspires children and youth to become responsible citizens and Birch Family Services continues its mission to empower individuals with developmental delays to live fulfilling lives. Working together, these two organizations’ teams support the next generation.