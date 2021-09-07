Biden approves federal aid for New York’s Ida flood damage

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

President Joe Biden approved federal funds to help New Yorkers recover from the damages caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sept. 6.

The so-called Major Disaster Declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send financial aid to local governments and straight to residents that suffered damage from the extreme weather event, according to Hochul.

“I saw the devastation of New Yorkers who lost so much from this storm, and I pledged that we would do everything in our power to help them rebuild,” the governor said in a statement Monday. “I thank President Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for their swift approval of a Major Disaster Declaration, which provides a promise that we will build back better and stronger.”

The FEMA funding will go toward emergency protections, removing debris, repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, along with direct support for New York City residents living in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

People living in the outer boroughs, where the storm damage was worse than in Manhattan, can get funds directly from FEMA for repairs or replacement of their property; moving and storage; medical, dental, and child care; crisis counseling; unemployment assistance; and legal services.

Manhattan residents don’t qualify for the direct aid but will receive support through the city government.

Hochul and Biden are scheduled to tour parts of Queens damaged by Ida on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The support includes funding for uninsured or under-insured expenses and serious needs caused by the storm, according to Hochul’s office.

The governor recommends all New Yorkers to document their losses as detailed as possible to support their relief applications.

As of Sunday, 17 New Yorkers have died as a result of the storm, which has also caused at least $50 million in damage to public infrastructure and property when it hit the city on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 1, and more than 1,200 homes were damaged due to the record-shattering downpour of rain, according to state and federal experts.

Hochul has also set up an online hub to direct New Yorkers to resources at ny.gov/ida.

