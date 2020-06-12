Biaggi to repeal governor’s nursing home immunity provision

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

According to reports and data, nursing homes in New York have the highest death toll in the country due to COVID-19. To date, over 5,600 families have lost a loved one living in a nursing home due to the pandemic.

Legislators are looking to hold those facilities accountable and have introduced new laws for families to discover whether or not their loved ones received the proper care.

On Thursday, Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblyman Ron Kim announced their legislation to repeal Article 30-D of the Public Health Law, an amendment in the state budget that gives blanket corporate immunity to nursing home owners, shareholders and trustees during the COVID-19 pandemic

“Nearly 6,000 New Yorkers have died in nursing homes and adult care facilities from COVID-19, with over 700 lives lost in the Bronx,” Biaggi said. “While it is abundantly clear that nursing homes have not received the full support that they need to weather this pandemic, which does not mean we completely strip away their responsibility for the care of our loved ones.”

The lawmakers will join impacted families on a Zoom conference June 12 at 12:30 p.m. to honor their loved ones who died from COVID-19 in nursing homes across the state, as well as a coalition of New Yorkers organizing for the repeal of Article 30-D.

Repealing the amendment will enable families to pursue a legal pathway that could uncover evidence of poor care.

“By repealing the Governor’s provision to shield nursing homes and other healthcare facilities from liability, we can at least provide impacted families with the transparency and accountability they deserve,” Biaggi said. “It is an honor to hold space with my fellow New Yorkers to commemorate their loved ones and partner with Assembly Member Ron Kim to move this bill forward. Our elderly are not disposable, and our laws must reflect that.”