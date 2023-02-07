Raye Barbieri named CEO of Kingsbridge Heights Community Center

The Kingsbridge Heights Community Center (KHCC), a 50-year-old settlement house serving more than 6,000 Bronx residents, announced Monday that Raye Barbieri has been named chief executive officer.

Barbieri has more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofits and New York City government. She succeeds Margaret Della, who is stepping down as the organization’s head in March, after successfully leading Kingsbridge Heights Community Center since 2016. Barbieri will assume this leadership position on March 13.

“We are especially thrilled to welcome Raye as KHCC approaches its 50th year of service to the community. She is a seasoned, visionary leader who brings strong management, communication, planning and team-building skills to the position.” said Lisa Lindvall, chairperson of the KHCC Board of Directors. “Her knowledge and experience will greatly help KHCC increase its impact in the Bronx and build upon the strong position established by outgoing CEO Margaret Della and successes accomplished over the last half century. I’d also like to express our deep gratitude to Margaret for her dedication and leadership to the Community over these past 7 years.”

Barbieri currently serves as chief program officer at JCCA, a child welfare, behavioral health and wellness organization serving children, youth and families across Greater New York City. At JCCA, Barbieri manages a team of more than 700 staff members. Previously, she served as a deputy commissioner of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services. Barbieri has dedicated her career to supporting families and communities, creating opportunities for education and achievement for children and young people, and elevating diversity, equity and inclusion in a range of settings across the city, state and country.

“I am honored and very excited to be stepping in as the new CEO at the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center,” said Barbieri. “KHCC has been providing amazing services, support, and opportunities for Bronx children, adults, and families for nearly 50 years, evolving and growing to meet changing needs and respond to new challenges. Given its storied history, compelling mission, and impressive portfolio of programming, I am humbled to lead KHCC into the next 50 years and am thrilled to join the extraordinary team in supporting residents and community members to reach new heights and to realize their dreams.”

Della said that she was “thrilled” that KHCC tapped Barbieri to lead the organization forward.

”KHCC is a nimble, community-responsive, purposeful settlement house that has not only survived terrible circumstances, but thrived in spite of them,” she said. “KHCC is the Bronx and the living legacy of this movement. Raye brings expertise to KHCC’s core programmatic areas in early childhood and youth services. She also has the capacity and experience to help KHCC continuously improve, evolve its mental health services, and excel in strategic decisions that will further invest in staff, the agency and the community.”

