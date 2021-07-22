Letter: Banning Chick-FIl-A from NYS Thruway rest stops makes no sense

To the Editor,
New York State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson of Rochester along with Deborah Glick and Danny O’Donnell of Manhattan recently sent a letter to the New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll opposing Chick-fil-
A to open at Thruway rest stops. They claim to represent the interests of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) communities, but in calling for the denial of this free enterprise business to open new locations is intolerant in itself.
For years, Chick-fil-A has had dozens of stores in NYC, Long Island, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany Airport and along the New Jersey Turnpike. They are in the process of opening 200 stores in NYC. Chick-fil-A provides gainful employment to construction contractors and their employees to build each operation as well as cooks, cashiers and food supply deliverers. This benefits many who reside in high unemployment communities in upstate New York. Some who have benefited are part of the LGBTQ community. Many more open minded members of the LGBTQ community work or dine there. Chick-fil-A provides a quality product at reasonable prices. Revenues generated by Chick-fil-A at Thruway stops will help the state Thruway Authority pay off the $3.9 billion tab for the Mario Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge.
How disappointing to see “politically correct” Progressive liberal members of the LGBTQ community throwing their lot in with political extremists on the right who use the threat of boycotts to impose their moral values on others. If you don’t like the politics of Chick-fil-A, don’t eat there. Don’t deny the civil liberties of others who might prefer Chick-fil-A. In America, under the free enterprise system, this is called freedom of choice.
Chick-fil-A owners and employees are our neighbors. They work long hours and pay taxes. True tolerance means accepting those with different values than your own. There are plenty of other dining options available at New York State Thruway stops if you don’t want to patronize Chick-fil-A.
Larry Penner