Bally’s ushers in new era after dropping Trump name from Bronx golf course

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

You may have noticed a change in scenery if you’ve driven over the Whitestone Bridge from Queens to the Bronx in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday morning, Bally’s Corporation officially announced the renaming of Trump Golf Links as “Bally’s Links at Ferry Point,” making a firm commitment to the borough at a press conference that included local elected officials and media from throughout the city.

“This is another step in making the Bronx become a global destination and it shows that Bally’s is prioritizing the community,” Deputy Borough President Janet Peguero said at the Jan. 11 press conference. “As Bally’s has said, ‘this is our (the community’s) link’ — and thank you Bally’s for recognizing the community and making that the theme.

Peguero also noted the importance of the Bally’s shuttle service in the transit desert of the East Bronx.

“Bally’s has already had a positive impact on this community and is committed to providing opportunities for economic growth and job creation” said Assemblyman Michael Benedetto. “They have shown through concrete actions that they are a community partner you can count on.”

Soo Kim, chairman of the Bally’s Corporation, said the company’s investment represents its “significant commitment to the Bronx.”

“As a dedicated community partner, Bally’s has been actively listening to the needs of the Bronx community — evident in our successful Bally’s Bus shuttle program,” Kim said.

Kim added that one of his main goals as Bally’s chairman is to bring more and more people from the rest of the Bronx and the city to enjoy the golf and fine dining offered by this venue.

“The rebranding and shuttle service mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our mutually beneficial partnership with the Throggs Neck community and the Bronx for years to come,” Kim added.

Mayor Eric Adams attended the press conference and celebrated the name change.

“This day is about so much more than the changing of a sign,” Adams said. “For far too long, this beautiful borough has been sitting on the sideline of the progression of our city.”

Adams also said that he looked forward to playing a round of golf with Bally’s Golf Links General Manager Brian Crowell, who led the press conference.

Following the press conference, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted in front of the course’s welcome sign that now reads “Bally’s Links.” Kim, alongside Adams, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Council Member Kristy Marmorato and other big names representing the borough, held and cut the ribbon to celebrate a new chapter in the borough’s history.

Bally’s, a global casino and entertainment company, took over the city’s license to the Ferry Point site from the Trump Organization in September 2023 and began providing a free shuttle service in the East Bronx in early October. The 20-year lease of the Ferry Point site is from 2015-2035.

The Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point is home to an 18-hole, 180-acre golf course as well as a 20,000 square-foot clubhouse with a restaurant and bar.

“Bally’s is betting big on the Bronx because this borough is on the rise,” said Borough President Vanessa Gibson. “Today is about more than just a name changing — it is about the future of the Throggs Neck community and the Bronx as a whole.”

“We are excited to build on this relationship in pursuit of a better Bronx,” Gibson added.

Reach Steven Goodstein at [email protected] or (718) 260–8326. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes