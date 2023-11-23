Annual Baldor Thanksgiving giveaway delivers meal kits to thousands of Bronxites

Boxes of fresh vegetables, fruits, and other food products are freely distributed to the community during Baldor Specialty Foods’ 9th annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The annual Baldor Specialty Foods Thanksgiving giveaway distributed meal kits to more than 3,000 people last weekend.

Sponsored by Bronx Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., along with Assembly Members Amanda Septimo and Kenny Burgos, the Baldor Specialty Foods grocery store distributed 750 Thanksgiving food boxes to families in the Bronx on Nov. 18.

“Regardless of what we go through, Bronxites will still put a good smile on their face,” Burgos said during the event. “I hope we have a great happy holidays. We have so many great happy families out here. I’m thankful to see them.”

Owner of Baldor TJ Murphy said this is the ninth year that the giveaway has been held. The company has been around in the community for 30 years, and is located in Hunts Point — which is a neighborhood known for having about 50% of its residents living below the poverty line.

“We have the ability to help feed other people with all our access to fresh foods and we take that opportunity to give back to the community that supports us,” said Murphy.

Thanksgiving meal boxes containing turkey, milk, cider, bread, carrots, spring mix, stuffing mix, potatoes, pineapple, pie and more were handed out to the community during the giveaway. Hundreds of people from all parts of New York City waited in long lines to receive the kits.

Salamanca said he hopes to fill the gap for families who might otherwise worry about going over budget to feed their families on Thanksgiving.

“I represent an extremely low income community, in which many families struggle to just put food on the table,” said Salamanca. “This is what it’s all about, giving back. And that’s what Baldors is doing today.”

