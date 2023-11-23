Community

Annual Baldor Thanksgiving giveaway delivers meal kits to thousands of Bronxites

By Pamela Rozon Posted on
Boxes of fresh vegetables, fruits, and other food products are freely distributed to the community during Baldor Specialty Foods’ 9th annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Boxes of fresh vegetables, fruits, and other food products are freely distributed to the community during Baldor Specialty Foods’ 9th annual Thanksgiving giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Photo Pamela Rozon

The annual Baldor Specialty Foods Thanksgiving giveaway distributed meal kits to more than 3,000 people last weekend. 

Sponsored by Bronx Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., along with Assembly Members Amanda Septimo and Kenny Burgos, the Baldor Specialty Foods grocery store distributed 750 Thanksgiving food boxes to families in the Bronx on Nov. 18. 

“Regardless of what we go through, Bronxites will still put a good smile on their face,” Burgos said during the event. “I hope we have a great happy holidays. We have so many great happy families out here. I’m thankful to see them.”

“We're helping out for Thanksgiving and the families in the local area,” said manager of the facilities and automation team at Baldor Specialty Foods Krenar Jusufi. “I think it's really important that we give back as much as we can to the community.” Jusufi brought his two children to help in setting up and distributing the free meal kits.
“We’re helping out for Thanksgiving and the families in the local area,” said manager of the facilities and automation team at Baldor Specialty Foods Krenar Jusufi. “I think it’s really important that we give back as much as we can to the community.” Jusufi brought his two children to help in setting up and distributing the free meal kits. Photo Pamela Rozon
“This has been overwhelming. I've been here since two o'clock in the morning,” said Jorge Santiago, who came all the way from Brooklyn to attend the event for the first time. As someone with a disability, he says there is a constant struggle to get food on his own.
“This has been overwhelming. I’ve been here since two o’clock in the morning,” said Jorge Santiago, who came all the way from Brooklyn to attend the event for the first time. As someone with a disability, he says there is a constant struggle to get food on his own. Photo Pamela Rozon

Owner of Baldor TJ Murphy said this is the ninth year that the giveaway has been held. The company has been around in the community for 30 years, and is located in Hunts Point — which is a neighborhood known for having about 50% of its residents living below the poverty line.

“We have the ability to help feed other people with all our access to fresh foods and we take that opportunity to give back to the community that supports us,” said Murphy.

Thanksgiving meal boxes containing turkey, milk, cider, bread, carrots, spring mix, stuffing mix, potatoes, pineapple, pie and more were handed out to the community during the giveaway. Hundreds of people from all parts of New York City waited in long lines to receive the kits.

Salamanca said he hopes to fill the gap for families who might otherwise worry about going over budget to feed their families on Thanksgiving.

“I represent an extremely low income community, in which many families struggle to just put food on the table,” said Salamanca. “This is what it’s all about, giving back. And that’s what Baldors is doing today.” 

Lines of people cover the entire street block during the annual giveaway, many waiting hours to receive their bags of food. Assembly Member Kenny Burgos emphasized how these lines have only grown within the nine years that this giveaway has been held. “It's a pretty chilly day. I always tell folks, people will not wait outside in cold weather for an hour or two unless they really have to. So (it) really just exemplifies a need that we have in the area,” said Burgos.
Lines of people cover the entire block during the annual giveaway, many waiting hours to receive their bags of food. Assembly Member Kenny Burgos emphasized how these lines have only grown within the nine years that this giveaway has been held. “It’s a pretty chilly day. I always tell folks, people will not wait outside in cold weather for an hour or two unless they really have to. So (it) really just exemplifies a need that we have in the area,” said Burgos. Photo Pamela Rozon
Volunteers from Baldor Specialty Foods, alongside other community partners and officers from Precinct 41st NYPD Precinct assist in serving the Hunts Point and Longwood communities.
Volunteers from Baldor Specialty Foods, alongside other community partners and officers from the 41st NYPD Precinct assist in serving the Hunts Point and Longwood communities. Photo Pamela Rozon
Hundreds of people from all parts of New York City wait in long lines to receive these kits. “Families are struggling to make ends meet ... with bills and putting food on the table, so we can help make that just a little bit easier,” said Assembly Member Kenny Burgos.
Hundreds of people from all parts of New York City wait in long lines to receive meal kits. “Families are struggling to make ends meet … with bills and putting food on the table, so we can help make that just a little bit easier,” said Assembly Member Kenny Burgos. Photo Pamela Rozon

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in the Bronx

Post an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC