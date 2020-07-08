Baldor Specialty Foods in Hunts Point launches home delivery of popular restaurant dishes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Talk about some great home cookin’!

Hunts Point-based distributor Baldor Specialty Foods announced the launch of a new home food delivery series, brining plenty of popular dishes from top restaurants available to home chefs this week.

Called “The Restaurant Series” it recreates signature dishes from a growing list of Baldor’s restaurant clients, ranging from four-course meals of citrus-marinated chicken from Michelin-starred Crown Shy in the financial district all the way to lobster roll kits from Jeffrey’s Grocery in the West Village.

You can even order up some Texas brisket and sides from Hill Country Barbecue market in Midtown along with pasta and meatballs from Hearth Restaurant in the East Village straight to your door.

“With so many of us still unable to enjoy our favorite restaurant dishes because of the pandemic, we decided the next best thing was to bring these restaurant dishes to our home delivery customers,” said Baldor CEO, TJ Murphy, calling the meals “mouthwatering” ones that anyone can prepare at home.

According to Baldor, each home delivery includes the same “fresh, restaurant-quality ingredients used to make the originals,” throwing in some amateur friendly recipes and cooking tips as well.

Currently exclusive to New York City restaurants, Baldor plans expanding to other eateries it serves throughout the east coast too.

“As we strive to provide our home delivery customers with exciting new meal options, we will continue to work with new restaurant clients and chefs to share more exceptional dishes over time” said Benjamin Walker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Baldor.

He added, “the restaurant series is a great way to support the restaurant community and at the same time become an at-home rock star for bringing easy-to-execute, delicious meals to your family.”

Orders for this new home delivery service that reaches all five of the city’s boroughs can be made here.