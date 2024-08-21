Available to those earning up to $250K, ‘affordable housing’ lottery opens in the Bronx

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 50 units in a newly constructed building just one block from Fordham University’s Rose Hill Campus.

The units are in a nine-story, 165-unit mixed-income building at 4720 3rd Ave. The lottery is for 25 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms, and three three-bedrooms. Income requirements range from $80,606 for an individual up to $250,380 for a seven-person household.

One-bedroom rents start at $2,206, with three-bedrooms reaching $3,950.

The building is called the Arabella. It is tucked in the heart of Belmont—the borough’s Little Italy—and is just minutes from Arthur Avenue. It features a fitness center, terrace, recreation room, doorman, parking, bike storage, lounge area and more.

The Arabella, developed by Vertical Community Development and designed by Ismael Leyva Architects, features a modern triangular exterior. The building is also located close to the B, D, and 4 subway lines.

Those interested have until Oct. 11, 2024 to apply. Click here for details.