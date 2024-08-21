Belmont

Available to those earning up to $250K, ‘affordable housing’ lottery opens in the Bronx

The Arabella, located at 4720 3rd Ave. in Belmont
An affordable housing lottery has opened for 50 units in a newly constructed building just one block from Fordham University’s Rose Hill Campus.

The units are in a nine-story, 165-unit mixed-income building at 4720 3rd Ave. The lottery is for 25 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms, and three three-bedrooms. Income requirements range from $80,606 for an individual up to $250,380 for a seven-person household.

One-bedroom rents start at $2,206, with three-bedrooms reaching $3,950.

The building is called the Arabella. It is tucked in the heart of Belmont—the borough’s Little Italy—and is just minutes from Arthur Avenue. It features a fitness center, terrace, recreation room, doorman, parking, bike storage, lounge area and more.

The Arabella, developed by Vertical Community Development and designed by Ismael Leyva Architects, features a modern triangular exterior. The building is also located close to the B, D, and 4 subway lines.

Those interested have until Oct. 11, 2024 to apply. Click here for details.

