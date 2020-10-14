Attorney General opens investigation into death of Bronx woman hit by cop car

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The recent death of a Bronx woman who was hit by a cop car is now being investigated by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Oct. 5, Sofia Gomez, 20, was struck by an NYPD vehicle near Wallace Avenue and Pelham Parkway. According to the NYPD, the police were en route to help fellow officers on another call at the Throggs Neck Bridge when the incident took place. Three days later, she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Over the weekend, James announced the Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit in her office has opened an investigation into the death of Gomez.

Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez praised James for looking into the matter.

“An incredibly sad story,” Fernandez said on Twitter. “This is a terrible accident and a tragedy. I look forward to a through investigation. My prayers go out to her and her loved ones.”